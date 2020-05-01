Expiration dates to renew licenses, permits in Pa. extended

The extension goes through June 30, 2020

Harrisburg, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday that expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards, and learner’s permits, will be extended.

Effective April 30, expiration dates for driver licenses, photo ID cards and learner’s permits scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020 through May 31, 2020, are now extended through June 30, 2020.

These extensions are in addition to those announced on March 27.

All Driver License Centers in Pennsylvania are closed until further notice.

Some transactions can be completed online at www.dmv.pa.gov .

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include: (There are no additional fees for using online services.)

Driver’s license

Photo ID and vehicle registration renewals

Driver-history services

Changes of address

Driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters

Ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee

Driver license and photo ID duplicates

Driver exam scheduling.