Expanded curbside liquor sales begin in Pa.

Each store has its own inventory and staff will help guide customers through their individual selections

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Expanded curbside liquor sales begin Monday in Pennsylvania.

There are now 565 Fine Wine and Good Spirits locations accepting orders for curbside pickup. That’s up from 176 previously.

Curbside pickup orders are limited to six bottles per order, and credit cards are the only acceptable form of payment. Orders will also be limited to one order per caller, per store each day. All curbside sales are final.

Orders will only be accepted by the store’s published phone number; no orders will be accepted by email or voicemail. Identification is required for pickup.