Ex-student gets 7 to 20 years in poisoning of Pennsylvania college roommate

Yukai Yang apologized Wednesday in court and will be deported to China after he completes his sentence

EASTON, Pa. (AP) – A former Lehigh University student who admitted poisoning his roommate’s food and drink with a heavy metal substance three years ago has been sentenced to seven to 20 years in state prison.

Now-24-year-old Yukai Yang, who apologized Wednesday in court to the victim, Juwan Royal, will be deported to China after he completes his sentence.

The former Lehigh University chemistry student pleaded guilty to attempted murder last fall, acknowledging that he purchased thallium in March 2018 and began giving it to his roommate.

Royal testified earlier that he suffered weight loss, headaches and nausea and was diagnosed with heavy metal poisoning in April 2018.

