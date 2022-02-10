PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A former Pittsburgh emergency official has admitted to making almost $19,000 from selling stolen PPE masks online.

Christopher D. Casamento, 42, admitted to stealing PPE from his former employer, the University of Pittsburgh, while serving as the director of Emergency Management.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, PayPal notified the FBI after Casamento sold over 13,000 PPE at inflated prices on eBay under the vendor name “Steel-City-Motor-Toys.” Most of the PPE were Aura N-95 Masks, surgical masks and particulate masks.

It happened between February and March of 2020, during the height of the pandemic. Casamento was fired in July of 2020.

He earned approximately $18,783 from the sales of the PPE.

Casamento pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transportation of stolen property. He will be sentenced on at 9:30 a.m. June 15.

He faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000.00 and three years of probation.