Ex-lawmaker from Pittsburgh to run for lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania

by: MARC LEVY, Associated Press

FILE - In this March 13, 2018, file photo, Republican Rick Saccone pumps his fist as he thanks supporters at the party watching the returns for a special election being held for the Pennsylvania 18th Congressional District vacated by Republican Tim Murphy in McKeesport, Pa. Saccone conceded defeat to Democrat Conor Lamb on Wednesday, March 21, in a closely watched special election in Pennsylvania, more than a week after the end of a remarkable race that has shaken GOP confidence ahead of the November midterm elections. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former state lawmaker and two-time congressional candidate from the Pittsburgh area says he’ll run for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor next year.

Rick Saccone said Monday that he’ll make a formal announcement Sept. 10.

Saccone drew attention Jan. 6 when he posted videos online from outside the U.S. Capitol that appeared to support the violent insurrection by supporters of then-President Donald Trump to prevent Congress from confirming Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

Saccone said Monday that he hasn’t had any run-in with law enforcement over his statements and insisted he knew of no violence at the Capitol until he was at his bus, ready to leave.

