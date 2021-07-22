Ex-jail medical assistant arrested on sexual assault charges

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A former medical assistant at the Allegheny County Jail is facing charges of institutional sexual assault and indecent assault after three female inmates filed complaints about the man.

Shiquille Desesso was arrested Thursday and was awaiting arraignment, Allegheny County Police said.

Online court information showed the 29-year-old Desesso initially declined a public defender, but no other attorney information was available on the court website.

An inmate reported the inappropriate conduct to jail employees who contacted Internal Affairs on May 26, county police said.

The department did not name the inmate or release details of Desesso’s alleged conduct, but called it “concerning” and described it as “inappropriate touching.”

Two other inmates came forward to file complaints about Desesso on May 26 and May 28, jail officials said. Jail administrators suspended him immediately, and he was fired on June 4.

Internal Affairs conducted an investigation, eventually issuing a warrant for Desesso Thursday. He turned himself in to police Thursday.