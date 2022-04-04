PITTSBURGH (AP) — A former handyman has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the death of a western Pennsylvania woman who went missing three years ago.

Fifty-year-old Douglas Berry of McKeesport also pleaded guilty to burglary and other charges Monday as part of an agreement with Allegheny County prosecutors.

Prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence of 17 to 40 years in state prison.

Sixty-seven-year-old Elizabeth Wiesenfeld was reported missing to Whitehall police in April 2019. Remains later identified as hers were found nearly a year later.

Authorities said Wiesenfeld had told her family she was afraid of Berry.

The Tribune-Review reports that he apologized in court and said he had “learned to pray for forgiveness.”