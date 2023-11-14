(WHTM) – Former Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced Thursday that he is running for Attorney General, making him the first candidate to officially enter the race.

“I’m in this fight because I, like too many Pennsylvanians, know what it’s like to be knocked down without a hand to get you back up,” said the Democrat DePasquale in a video released on social media.

DePasquale highlighted women’s reproductive rights, defending democracy, and his desire to “hold big corporations accountable” in the announcement video. His campaign website outlined additional policy issues such as unions, student loans, healthcare, education, crime, and the environment.

A two-term Auditor General and former state legislator, DePasquale ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020, losing to incumbent Republican Scott Perry. In 2022 he decided not to run for Perry’s seat a second time.

DePasquale got involved in politics early, as chairman of the York County Democratic Party before serving three terms in the state House of Representatives. He is the grandson of the late former president of Pittsburgh’s city council, Eugene “Jeep” DePasquale.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry was appointed after Josh Shapiro was elected Governor in 2022. She previously served as First Deputy Attorney General under Shapiro after serving in the Westmoreland County and Bucks County District Attorney’s offices.

Henry told a state Senate committee that she does not plan to run for the office in 2024.

The 2024 Pennsylvania Attorney General election will be held on Nov. 5, 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report