CHESTER COUNTY, Pa (WPHL) — The murderer who escaped from the Chester County Prison two weeks ago has now been captured.

According to Pennsylvania State Police and reports from various sources, Danelo Cavalcante has been captured. Police have scheduled a 9:30 a.m. press conference where details about Cavalcante’s capture are expected to be released.

Cavalcante was on the run for two weeks successfully evading Pennsylvania State Police, FBI, U.S. Marshals and hundreds of officers daily.

At 2 a.m Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police revealed the area where Cavalcante was last seen and alerted residents that Cavalcante may be armed.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Colonel George Bivens revealed that a man, who is believed to be Cavalcante, was seen crouching along Fairview Road west of Route 100 at 8 p.m. Monday.

State Police troopers formed a perimeter around the area and were able to locate a set of footprints that matched the description of Cavalcante’s prison shoes. Police later found both shoes which had been discarded. Another resident in the area reported a set of work boots stolen from the porch of her home, said police.

At 10:10 p.m. Monday, police said a man, who they believed was Cavalcante entered the garage of a home on Coventryville Road, while the homeowner was inside. The man, who is assumed to be Cavalcante, grabbed a .22 caliber rifle that was leaning in the corner and stole it. The homeowner who was armed with a pistol, fired at the man, but police do not believe he was hit.

When officers were dispatched to the incident, the stolen weapon was described as a “.22 cutoff rifle with a scope and a flashlight and a 10-round magazine.”

A white t-shirt and green sweatshirt, which are believed to be Cavalcante’s, were found on the homeowner’s driveway.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.