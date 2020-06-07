Breaking News
Erie zoo employee bitten on arm by orangutan, dispatchers say

Pennsylvania

Erie County emergency dispatchers said the 29-year-old zookeeper sustained puncture and bite wounds to his forearm

ERIE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say an employee at a northwestern Pennsylvania zoo was bitten on the arm by an orangutan over the weekend.

Erie County emergency dispatchers said the 29-year-old zookeeper sustained puncture and bite wounds to his forearm during Saturday afternoon’s attack at the Erie Zoo.

Dispatchers said he was taken to Saint Vincent Hospital for treatment of injuries described as moderate and non-life-threatening.

No further information was immediately available.

