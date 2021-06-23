Erie woman and her mother were able to walk away from Washington DC pedestrian bridge collapse

An Erie woman and her mother were able to walk away from a pedestrian bridge collapse that is making national headlines.

The bridge came down today on a busy highway near the nations capitol.

The phone call from the woman is something that her husband will never forget.

It’s a chaotic scene in Washington DC. This is what’s left of a pedestrian bridge stretching across Interstate 295. In the wreckage, a badly damaged black Honda Accord.

“They were next to a tractor trailer and apparently the tractor trailer was too high for this pedestrian bridge,” said Scott Leone, Crash Victim’s Husband and Son-In-Law.

Scott Leone is talking about his wife, Michelle Leone, who was in that Honda with her mother while helping her move to Florida. This is when the frightening scene unfolded.

“They were in the position behind the truck very close to the rear of the truck when the bridge came down and struck their car also,” said Leone.

Leone’s mother-in-law was checked out at the hospital and released. She was one of five people who went to the hospital.

Officials said that, remarkably, there were no serious injuries. Officials are confirming the bridge likely collapsed after being hit by the semi.

“Those are preliminary findings, but everything we see at the accident scene leads to this being a collision pulling the bridge off it’s mooring,” said Chris Geltart, Deputy DC Mayor.

When he looks at the scene, Leone, a retired Millcreek Police Officer, said it does not look like the victims would walk away.

Fortunately that is exactly what happened. Leone’s wife and mother-in-law are now ready to get back on the road Thursday.

“They went and got a rental car and now they’re in a hotel room. They were hungry so they went out to eat first. They’re walking, not out driving so I told them to look both ways before they cross the street.”

Leone said that the next leg of that trip will begin at an impound lot while moving belongings out of the wrecked Honda.