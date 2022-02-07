(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The latest winter storm brought enough snow to make Erie the fourth snowiest city in the U.S.

Trailing just behind Buffalo, NY; Rochester, NY; and Anchorage, AK — Erie, PA is now the fourth snowiest city in the country with 50.9 inches of snow for the 2021-2022 winter season, according to the Golden Snow Globe Contest.

The snowfall average for Erie is around 71.0 inches.

For this contest, cities with a population of at least 100,000 people have their snowfall totals tallied up to see who accumulates the most.

Other cities currently listed in the top 10 include: