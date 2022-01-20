(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Heavy snow during the winter storm Sunday & Monday damaged a new sports dome in Erie.

The Erie Sports Center Sports Dome collapsed after heavy snow and ice accumulated Sunday night causing major rips to the dome.

Now, upcoming sports tournaments have to be canceled for the next month.

One of the owners says the plan is to make the appropriate repairs to the dome or build a brand new steel structure to replace the dome.

“It allows us to reassess what we want to do in terms of improving the facility even further. We think this gives us a real opportunity to really consider putting a permanent steel building up and I think that it will be a bit of a [more] long-term solution for the facility and for the community,” said Troy Bingham, co-owner, Erie Sports Center.

Bingham says a large percentage of the local teams that train at the Sports Center have been moved to the Skills Arena so they can continue to train on location.