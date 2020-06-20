Erie police sergeant fired after racist email sent to mayor, reporters

The mayor and the police department have condemned his comments

ERIE, Pa. (WJET) – A veteran police officer in Pennsylvania has been fired over reportedly racist comments sent in an email.

Erie’s mayor says Sgt. Jeff Annunziata sent the email to him and several reporters using his work account.

Part of it read, “Minorities (black people) talk of social justice when they cannot take care of their own or anyone else without playing the race card, why?”

The mayor condemned his comments.

“Containing racist and derogatory statements and assertions. I condemn these statements, I am appalled and disgusted by the racial insensitivity of his email,” said Erie Mayor Joe Schember.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny also condemned the statement.

“The City of Erie Police cannot and will not allow taxpayer money to be used to spread hatred and bigotry. Mr. Annunziata’s views are not reflective of the Erie Police Department,” he said.

The police union is aware of the decision to fire Annunziata. They do not have a comment at this time.