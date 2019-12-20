Erie police: 3-year-old boy shoots sleeping father in buttocks

Authorities say the child found a loaded, small-caliber handgun and fired it at his 26-year-old father

ERIE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a 3-year-old boy shot his sleeping father in the buttocks with a gun he found in their Pennsylvania home.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Erie.

Authorities say the child found a loaded, small-caliber handgun and fired it at his 26-year-old father.

The dad was being treated at a hospital for wounds that are not considered life-threatening.

Authorities say it’s not clear how the child found the handgun.

Two other children were in the house at the time but were not injured.

