Diocese of Erie suspends all Masses until further notice

ERIE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Diocese of Erie has suspended all public Masses until further notice.

In a letter to parishioners, Bishop Lawrence Persico said it was a difficult decision to make but in light of the spread of COVID-19 it was an important step.

While public Masses are canceled, priests will be performing a private Mass each day with parishioners in mind.

Bishop Lawrence encouraged parishioners to keep the Sabbath and think of ways that can be done at home, especially through Holy Week. He has also encouraged churches to remain open for visitation as much as possible.