Erie Diocese's fund for victims of sex abuse now available

ERIE, Pa. (WKBN) - The Diocese of Erie's reparation fund for victims of sexual abuse is now available.

The fund through the Independent Survivors’ Reparation Program will be open for six months, through August 15.

Known survivors of sexual abuse by those in the diocese were contacted by the Most Rev. Lawrence Persico with information about the fund. Information is also available online, at www.ErieDioceseISRP.com.

Survivors who did not receive a letter or who have never come forward before are welcome to submit a claim through the website.

The following criteria must be met for an individual to be eligible for compensation:

-- The claimant was abused by a cleric (excluding members of religious orders) or a lay employee or lay volunteer while the abuser was employed by or volunteering with the diocese or an affiliated diocesan organization;

-- Claimant credibly alleges a minimum of either physical contact or in-person exposure to genitalia;

-- Claimant’s report(s) of abuse was not previously settled via a formal written agreement and was not adjudicated on the merits in secular court

A grand jury that investigated child sexual abuse by priests and other clergy members in six Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania uncovered more than 1,000 known victims of sexual abuse.