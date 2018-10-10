Erie County Democratic Party responds to President Trump's visit

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (YourErie.com)

ERIE, Pa. - President Trump will be rallying in Erie Wednesday evening and thousands are expected to attend. The Erie County Democratic Party addressed the president's visit during a news conference on Tuesday.

"I think what it means is that the race between Ron DiNicola and Mike Kelly is closer than they want it to be," Jim Wertz, Chairman of Erie County Democratic Party. Wertz says they will continue their efforts in campaigning for their candidates during the president's visit.

"Certainly, this is a pre-campaign stop for Donald Trump as we head toward 2020 and he's kind of testing the ground across the Midwest," said Wertz.

There are many protests planned in response to President Trump's visit to Erie, one of those protests will be held on 10 and State streets in regards to women's issues. "From day one the Trump administration hasn't been good for women and what we saw last week with the Kavanagh hearing was absolutely appalling," said Caitlin Handerhan with CMH Strategies.

Handerhan is one of the organizers for the "Grab Him by the Ballot" protest scheduled for Wednesday. "I actually have a group of workers who are from bridge jobs nation who are joining us," said Handerhan.

They are out of work and they have been directly hurt by the Trump administration which is why they are out here voting." This will be the second time President Trump has visited Erie.

On the other hand, The chairman of the Erie County Republican Committee says he's excited for President Trump's visit and the economic impact it will have on Erie.