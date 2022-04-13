(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie brewing company will be featured in one of six events across Pennsylvania to determine the best homebrewer in the state.

Breweries in PA has introduced the first-ever Pennsylvania Homebrew Competition, called the “Brewers in PA Homebrew Invitational.”

There will be five events hosted throughout summer 2022 at breweries across Pennsylvania to determine the best homebrewer in the state.

Here are the regional events that will be held between June to August 2022:

● June 11th – Free Will Brewing (Perkasie, PA)

● June 25th – Wallenpaupack Brewing (Hawley, PA)

● July 9th – Englewood Brewing (Hummelstown, PA)

● July 16th – Hop Farm Brewing (Pittsburgh, PA)

● August 13th – Lavery Brewing (Erie, PA)

The top three winners from each region will go on to compete at Rusty Rail Brewing (Mifflinburg, PA) on Sunday, October 16th to crown the best homebrewer in the state.

For more information about the competition, click here.