(WKBN) – Pennsylvania now has three commercial flocks of chickens infected by Avian Influenza, or bird flu.

All of the affected animals are in Lancaster County. All farms in a six-mile radius have been quarantined and each is under a strict testing protocol.

The state says it’s OK to eat chicken and other poultry products if stored and cooked at the proper temperatures.

The bird flu is passed from wild birds migrating north to birds on the ground. The state feels the bird flu could end soon.

“The sooner we get out of Atlantic flyway and migration of wild birds, the better off we will be for exposure to this,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding. “I am hopeful that we doing the right thing but also that there is some relief in sight.”

Pennsylvania expects to revisit the pause on poultry at county fairs and state-sponsored exhibitions. It was issued prior to a positive case of bird flu being identified in the state.