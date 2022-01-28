PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh involving several vehicles and a gas line.

The collapse happened in the Frick Park area of the city Friday morning. Several cars and a Port Authority bus were involved. It was reported by Pittsburgh Public Safety on Twitter that an odor of natural gas was detected and asked all residents to avoid the area.

Photo: Pittsburgh Public Safety on Twitter

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Details are limited at this time. WTAJ is working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with us on-air and online as we continue to keep you up to date.