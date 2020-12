Anyone with information on Kaylea's whereabouts should contact Ellwood City Police at (724) 656-9300

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Ellwood City police are searching for a missing 18-year-old woman.

Kaylea Neupauer was last seen Saturday night around 7:30 p.m. Neupauer’s family found her car about three blocks from her house.

She is 4’10” and weighs about 75 pounds. She has brown hair and is described being last seen in jeans, a black sweater and black boots.

