Driving skills testing resumes in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Driver License Centers in Pennsylvania will resume skills testing for motorcycle and driver licenses.

Beginning Tuesday, June 2, testing will resume all reopened centers.

Those whose skills tests were canceled because of COVID-19 will be given first priority to schedule tests. All other customers will be able to schedule in the appointment system beginning June 20.

The skills test has been modified to mitigate potential exposure of PennDOT staff and customers while maintaining the integrity of the testing process.

As part of the enhanced safety measures, the following safety protocols will be in place:

PennDOT staff will remain outside the vehicle during the entire skills test and the test taker and accompanying driver will remain in the vehicle.

In yellow phase counties, examiner will conduct basic health pre-screening of applicant. If applicant is displaying any COVID-19 symptoms, test will not be administered. There will be no pre-screening for customers in green counties.

All customers and accompanying drivers must wear appropriate face masks during testing.

Examiners will be required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, eye protection during the exam.

Examiners will utilize iPads during the administration of testing, which will be routinely disinfected using wipes or spray sanitizer.

PennDOT-Authorized Third Party Testers in yellow or green counties are also available for non-commercial testing. Distancing restrictions will also be in place at those locations as well.

For a list of PennDOT Authorized Third Party Vendors, visit www.dmv.pa.gov .

Many services and resources remain available 24 hours a day online at www.dmv.pa.gov . (There are no additional fees to use services online) Some of those services include: