(WBRE/WYOU)— Two drivers involved in the death of Ava Fellerman have been charged with vehicular homicide.

The Florida Attorney General’s Office announced two men involved in a wrong-way crash that killed 20-year-old Ava Fellerman and two other people on December 11, 2022, have been charged with vehicular homicide.

Investigators said Thomas Petry, 54 from Orange County FL, was driving into oncoming traffic on State Road 44 when he got into a head-on crash with Devin Perkins, 22 from New Smyrna Beach, FL.

Officials say Perkins’ passengers Ava Fellerman, Kyle Moser, and Alexandra Dulin all died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Perkins was driving about 100 mph at the time of the crash according to investigators.

Petry is also being charged with leaving the scene of a crash with death for allegedly attempting to flee the scene.

Petry faces three counts of vehicular homicide, three counts of leaving the scene of a crash with death, one count of reckless driving, and one count of leaving a crash scene involving serious bodily injury.

Perkins faces three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving.