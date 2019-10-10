Driver’s beware! Deer are on the move

Police in Pennsylvania and across Ohio are warning drivers to watch for deer

PULASKI TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Pennsylvania and across Ohio are warning drivers to watch out for deer.

Rut season is coming. It’s a time when deer are more active and when most deer strikes happen.

A 9-point-deer was hit Thursday morning on Route 551, near Route 208 in Pulaski Township.

According to the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID), Pennsylvania had the second-highest rate of automobile accidents involving deer in the country last year.

Pennsylvanians have a one in 70 chance of being involved in a deer-related accident, according to PID.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is taking the deer that was hit in Pulaski Township in order to donate the meat.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there have been over 10,077 deer-related crashed in the state so far this year.

Trumbull is among the top counties in Ohio for deer strikes with 223 reported this year.

Mahoning County has recorded 139 crashes involving deer and Columbiana County has reported 78.

The highest number in the state is 289 in Defiance County.

The majority of deer strikes happen between 6 to 6:59 a.m.. and 9 to 9:59 p.m. More happen on Wednesday than any other day of the week.