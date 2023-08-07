MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver was taken to the hospital after their car flew into the second floor of a home in Decatur Township on Sunday.

On Aug. 6 at 3:15 p.m., Junction Fire Company was called to assist the Decatur Volunteer Fire Company for a report of a vehicle accident on the 800 block of Alfarata Road.

Upon arrival, a vehicle was found to have crashed into the second floor of the home and the driver had been removed from the car.

The driver was transported to Geisinger Lewistown Hospital by Fame EMS.

Crews remained on the scene, assisting the homeowners in putting up a tarp due to upcoming storms.