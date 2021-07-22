DOJ won’t investigate how Pennsylvania handled nursing homes

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. T (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Justice Department says it has decided not to open an investigation into whether Pennsylvania violated federal law by ordering nursing homes to accept residents who had been treated for COVID-19 in a hospital.

Thursday’s letter comes 11 months after the agency told the governors of Pennsylvania, Michigan, New Jersey and New York that it wanted information to determine whether orders there may have resulted in the deaths of nursing home residents.

Michigan received an identical letter Thursday. The orders by the four governors were criticized for potentially fueling the spread of the virus.

In Pennsylvania, it is far from clear that the policy led to an outbreak or death.