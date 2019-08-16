Dog swimming advisories issued for Presque Isle

ERIE, Pa. (WKBN) – Advisories for pet owners have been issued at several beaches on Presque Isle.

According to the Erie County Department of Health, 14 algae advisories are in place at the following locations on Presque Isle:

  • Visa 3
  • Sturgeon Bay
  • Ferry Slip
  • Marina
  • Niagara boat launch
  • Horseshoe Pond
  • Boater’s Beach
  • Perry Monument
  • Beach 11

Advisories were also issued for the off-isle locations of Lake Cliff and the Erie Yacht Club.

Dog swimming advisories are issued weekly.

Just recently, toxic algae killed two dogs in North Carolina, and a pastor in New Middletown warned parishioners about a pond church property for fear that blue looking algae on the water could be dangerous.

