Diocese of Erie launching fund for its victims of sex abuse

ERIE, Pa. (WKBN) - The Diocese of Erie will launch a compensation fund next year for victims of sexual abuse by predators within the diocese.

The Survivors' Reparation Fund for the Diocese of Erie is expected to launch in mid-February of 2019 to offer money to the victims of sexual abuse, according to a news release from the diocese.

"Although money will never fully heal the deep wounds felt by survivors, this fund is a crucial step in the diocese's ongoing reconciliation and reform efforts," said the Most Rev. Lawrence T. Persico, bishop of the diocese.

Kenneth Feinberg will serve as a mediator. He has overseen various funds, including the September 11th Victims Compensation fund and a fund created for victims of sexual abuse by former Penn State University Football Coach Jerry Sandusky.

According to the diocese, Feinberg's assessments will take place outside of any influence by church leadership.

The following criteria must be met for an individual to be eligible for compensation:

The claimant was abused by a cleric (excluding members of religious orders) or a lay employee or lay volunteer while the abuser was employed by or volunteering with the diocese or an affiliated diocesan organization;

Claimant credibly alleges a minimum of either physical contact or in-person exposure to genitalia;

Claimant’s report(s) of abuse was not previously settled via a formal written agreement and was not adjudicated on the merits in secular court

Known victims will be contacted with more information and other victims may come forward through a form on the diocese's website.

A grand jury that investigated child sexual abuse by priests and other clergy members in six Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania uncovered more than 1,000 known victims of sexual abuse.