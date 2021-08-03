Did you know? You can text to 911 in Pennsylvania if a call might put you in danger

(WTAJ) — Did you know that you can text for help to 911 in Pennsylvania? The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) has been updating 911 dispatch centers for a few years now and most of the state is able to text for help.

Text-to-911 is a program that allows people to text 911 if they’re not able to call, for any reason. Just as in a voice call, the 911 telecommunicator will continue to ask more questions about your emergency – confirming your location, the people involved, and any other details that are important to responders.

Typing questions and answers back and forth with a 911 telecommunicator takes a considerable amount of time, so please be patient and be as clear and concise as possible with your answers. For this reason, PEMA recommends placing the actual phone call.

Text-to-911 may be most helpful in these emergency situations:

By individuals who have speech or hearing impairments, or who are having a medical emergency that renders them incapable of speech;

Instances when making noise may endanger the caller, such as a home invasion/robbery, or instances of domestic violence or an abduction.

Currently, only five of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties don’t support Text-to-911, while a small handful is in progress. As you can see in the map below, a majority of counties in the commonwealth are able to take advantage of the feature with all four major US carriers if necessary.

While Somerset County is still in a waiting phase, most of our WTAJ Central PA region has had the Text-to-911 option available since at least 2017.

How to Send a 911 Text Message

Step 1: Create a new text message or conversation

Create a new text message or conversation Step 2: Type 911 in the “To” or “Recipient” field

Type in the “To” or “Recipient” field Step 3: Describe your location: Include the address and municipality (township or borough)

Describe your location: Include the address and municipality (township or borough) Step 4: Describe the situation: Include what type of emergency help is needed

Describe the situation: Include what type of emergency help is needed Step 5: Send the text message

Text-to-911 is an important tool to enhance communications with the public in an emergency, but it has many limitations. It’s important to keep these things in mind: