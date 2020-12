FILE – In this March 28, 2014 file photo, former Pennsylvania Gov. Dick Thornburgh recounts the Three Mile Island Nuclear Crisis during a two-day event marking the 35th anniversary of the partial core meltdown at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Middletown, Pa. Thornburgh died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at a retirement community facility outside Pittsburgh, his son David said. The cause it not yet known. (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)

(AP) – Former federal attorney general and Pennsylvania Gov. Dick Thornburgh has died at age 88. Thornburgh died Thursday morning at a retirement community facility outside Pittsburgh, his son David said.

The cause is not yet known.

Thornburgh built a reputation as a crime-busting federal prosecutor in Pittsburgh and won praise for his cool handling as governor of the Three Mile Island partial nuclear meltdown in 1979.