Democrat Shapiro reelected as Pennsylvania attorney general

During his first term in office, he released a grand jury report into decades of child molestation by priests in the state’s Roman Catholic parishes

Republican canvas observer Ed White, takes photos with his smart phone as Lehigh County workers count ballots as vote counting in the general election continues, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Allentown, Pa.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro has won a second term as Pennsylvania’s attorney general, the top-ranking law enforcement position in the state.

Shapiro beat back a challenge from Republican Heather Heidelbaugh, a lawyer from Pittsburgh. Shapiro is a former state lawmaker and Montgomery County commissioner.

Shapiro is widely viewed as a likely candidate for governor in two years.

