Death penalty to be sought in western Pa. convenience store slaying

Pennsylvania

by: Associated Press

WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania prosecutor says he will seek the death penalty in the slaying of a worker gunned down as he was making a sandwich for a customer in a convenience store earlier this year.

Sidney McLean, 32, of McKeesport, and Devell Christian, 32, of White Oak, were formally arraigned Friday in Washington County on homicide and other charges in the Feb. 24 killing of Nicholas Tarpley in Anna Lee’s Convenience Store.

The defendants are charged with homicide, conspiracy and firearms counts. In a preliminary hearing earlier this year, defense attorneys unsuccessfully sought dismissal of the charges, citing a lack of evidence.

