Deadline to request a Pennsylvania mail-in ballot approaching

FILE – This May 26, 2020, file photo shows an Official Democratic General Primary mail-in ballot and secrecy envelope, for the Pennsylvania primary in Pittsburgh. Amid the global pandemic, more people than ever are expected to bypass their polling place and cast absentee ballots for the first time. Voters marking ballots from home could lead to an increase in the kinds of mistakes that typically would be caught by a scanner or election worker at the polls. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(WETM) – The deadline to apply for a mail ballot for the Pennsylvania 2021 Municipal Election is Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Absentee ballots can be requested by voters with disabilities or an illness that prevents them from going to their polling place on election day, or those who will be absent from their municipality on Election Day. Request forms must be received by your county election board by 5 pm on October 26, 2021.

Registered voters can apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot online with a valid PA driver’s license or photo I.D. from the PA Department of Transportation (PennDOT) or the last 4 digits of your Social Security number.

Be sure to:

Sign up to be an annual mail-in ballot voter so you can automatically receive ballots by mail for the rest of the calendar year.

Provide an email address to receive notifications about your application and ballot status.

Military and overseas voters should visit the information for military and overseas voters web page for information on how they can obtain an absentee ballot.

Here are some important deadlines to know leading up to the Nov. 2 election.

Deadlines for the November 2 Municipal Election

October 26, 2021 at 5 pm – APPLICATIONS for a mail-in or absentee ballot must be received by your county election board .

– for a mail-in or absentee ballot must be received by your . November 2, 2021 at 8 pm – VOTED BALLOTS must be RECEIVED by your county election office – postmarks are not enough.

Missed the deadline? If you have an emergency (such as an unexpected illness or disability or last-minute absence from your municipality) you may still be able to get a ballot after the deadline. Find information about how to get an emergency absentee ballot.

Registered voters can vote in person at their polling place on Election Day if they choose not to vote by mail. However, if you apply to vote by mail but change your mind, make sure to bring your mail ballot materials to the polls to cast your ballot in person.

Visit Vote.PA.Gov to request your mail-in or absentee ballot.