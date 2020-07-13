Closings and delays
Deadline to file personal income tax approaches

Pennsylvania

The deadline was extended 90 days this year to provide relief to taxpayers during the COVID-19 pandemic

by: Kelsey Rogers

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The deadline to file 2019 personal income tax returns is July 15.

The deadline was extended 90 days this year to provide relief to taxpayers during the COVID-19 pandemic. All taxpayers who received more than $33 in total gross taxable income in calendar year 2019 must file a Pennsylvania personal income tax return by midnight, July 15.

Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell is encouraging Pennsylvania taxpayers that have not filed their tax returns to take advantage of easy-to-use electronic filing options.

“We also want to remind taxpayers that we are offering help over the phone and at our district offices for anyone who has a question or needs help filing their return,” Hassell said.

Pennsylvanians can use the following e-filing options:

  • Padirectfile: a free, secure, state-only income tax filing system.
  • Various free e-file software vendors. A list is available here.
  • Paid tax preparers and commercial tax preparation software providers that offer e-filing for a fee.

Help is also available over the phone at 717-787-8201 or through the Department of Revenue’s online customer service center. Taxpayers who need in-person assistance will need to schedule an appointment at one of the Department of Revenue’s district offices.

