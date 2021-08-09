DA: 1 dead, 1 wounded in shopping center parking lot gunfire in Pennsylvania

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — One person was killed and another wounded by gunfire in the parking lot of a department store in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck told LehighValleyLive.com that the two were injured in a shootout between occupants of two vehicles outside the Target store in Lower Nazareth Township on Sunday afternoon.

Houck said one vehicle was parked in the Lower Nazareth Commons lot when a second vehicle arrived at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

He said a verbal altercation ensued, followed by an exchange of gunfire.

One person was killed and another person was taken to a hospital in stable condition, he said.

Witnesses said they heard multiple “pops” and realized they were gunshots, sending people racing into the nearby stores.

One vehicle fled the lot after the gunfire, authorities said.