Customers sue Giant Eagle over mask policy

Some customers are suing Giant Eagle under the Americans with Disabilities Act

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Some customers are suing Giant Eagle under the Americans with Disabilities Act for its mask-wearing policy.

According to CBS affiliate KDKA, the complaints were filed Tuesday in Butler County in connection with stores in Cranberry and Seven Fields.

One customer said she was escorted out of the Cranberry store for not wearing a mask. The woman said she has a history of lung issues, stroke and vertigo that limits her breathing.

Another customer complained that her blood pressure and heart can drop suddenly causing her to faint, which makes wearing a mask difficult. She also said she has post-traumatic stress disorder that makes it difficult to breathe when she wears a mask, KDKA reported.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has mandated masks for anyone over 2 years old in a public place unless a medical condition prevents it.