MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police in Columbia County tell 28/22 News the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a fatal helicopter crash.

First responders were called to a reported helicopter crash in Mifflin Township, Columbia County around 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Columbia County Communications Center told 28/22 News first responders were called to the 100 block of Mifflin X Road, for a helicopter crash with initial reports of entrapment.

According to police, the sole occupant of the helicopter died after the crash.

Mifflin X Road has been closed as crews work the scene.

28/22 News is on the scene of the crash, we will have more on this story as more information is made available.