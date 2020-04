Pittsburgh Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire Wednesday night in the Strip District

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire Wednesday night in the Strip District.

According to CBS affiliate KDKA, the flames destroyed the building that houses the “Yinzers in the Burgh” store.

The building was also the long-time home of Mike Feinberg Company, a party supply store.

Seventy firefighters were on the scene.

One firefighter broke a shoulder while battling the fire. No other injuries were reported.