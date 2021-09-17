Crawford County man sentenced to 45-90 years for 2019 double homicide

MEADVILLE (WJET/WFXP) — A Crawford County man will serve a long prison sentence after pleading guilty to killing his stepmother and half brother.

According to the Meadville Tribune, 23-year-old Jack Turner entered guilty pleas in Crawford County Court to two counts of third-degree murder.

Turner was charged with the August 2019 shooting deaths of 49-year-old Shannon Whitman and 10-year-old Darrin Whitman.

The Tribune also reports Turner was sentenced to 45 to 90 years in prison as part of a plea deal.

