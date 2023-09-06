HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The numbers from the Labor Day holiday weekend traffic enforcement blitz in Pennsylvania are in and show this year was more dangerous than last year.

There were a total of 671 crashes during the reporting period this year, compared to 648 last year. There were 8 fatal crashes, killing 10 people, compared to 6 people killed in 6 crashes in 2022.

Of those 671 crashes, 61 were alcohol-related, compared to 45 in 2022. However, of the fatal crashes this year, two were alcohol-related, compared to 4 last year.

DUI arrests were at 514 this year, one less than in 2022.