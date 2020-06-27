Crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike kills ATV rider

Officials say a passing motorist reported the crash at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday

FINLEYVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a crash involving a sport utility vehicle and an all-terrain vehicle on a section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in western Pennsylvania claimed the life of the ATV rider.

The Washington County coroner’s office said 21-year-old Tyler Gereshenski of Finleyville was riding on the southbound lanes of Route 43 of the turnpike in Union Township when a southbound SUV struck the ATV.

Gereshenski was wearing a helmet. State police are investigating.

