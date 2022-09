CRANBERRY, Pa. (WKBN) – A crash has closed a portion of Interstate 79 in Cranberry Township.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, I-79 northbound is shut down between Exit 76 and Exit 78.

Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA is reporting that a tractor-trailer overturned on the highway.

It’s not clear when the road is expected to fully reopen.

You can monitor traffic conditions at PA 511.