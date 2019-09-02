Court Paperwork: Accused abductor claims missing child’s father sold child for $10,000

PENN HILLS, Pa. (WHTM) – According to a criminal complaint, Sharena Islam Nancy told police she was asked to take missing 2-year-old Nalani Johnson by the girl’s father WTAE reports.

The court paperwork said Nancy told police the girl’s father “sold” the girl to “an unnamed individual” for $10,000. Nancy claims the father asked her to drive the 2-year-old girl “20 minutes from a gas station in Monroeville along U.S. Route 22.”

Nancy then told police she eventually met with a person with a silver SUV with out-of-state plates and gave the girl to that person.

According to the criminal complaint, police found no evidence yet of the mentioned SUV. Police have also not commented on the claims Nancy is making.

Nalani’s father has a different story, according to the court paperwork. It said he told police he was in a car with Nalani and his friend with Nancy driving it according to WTAE.

He said when he got out of the car at the intersection of Bryant Drive and Clay Drive, Nancy took off with the 2-year-old in the car. The complaint mentions he told police he tried calling Nancy but she didn’t answer.

Allegheny County Police, State Police, and the FBI continue to search for Nalani Johnson.