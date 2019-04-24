Court docs claim PA man had child porn of neighborhood kids, ER patients

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A southern Pennsylvania man who worked in the emergency medical field is accused of having a collection of child pornography that included videos of neighborhood children using the bathroom and patients undressing.

Michael D. Bragg, 39, was arrested Friday after agents searched his Chambersburg home and took his cell phone and laptop. Pictures and videos of manufactured child pornography were found on the devices, including one image that appears to be of Bragg touching a girl's genitals, a criminal complaint states.

The neighborhood children recorded in the bathroom were identified as being approximately 7 years old, according to the complaint. The complaint does not say where Bragg worked.

Authorities searched Bragg's home in the 1500 block of Buttercup Drive because he was suspected of sharing child pornography using online peer-to-peer software. In January, Child Predator Section agents downloaded two videos of children engaged in sexual acts and traced the source of the publicly available files to Bragg's home, the complaint says.

Bragg told investigators he had used file-sharing programs to download music and movies years ago, but said he didn't use the internet for anything illegal and had no idea how child pornography could have been shared from his home.

He later admitted to using the file-sharing software recently and downloading pornography, but he claimed he deleted files when the person "looks a little too young."

Police said Bragg also had secretly recorded videos of patients in the emergency department in various states of undress. Those are the subject of a separate and ongoing investigation, the state attorney general's office said in the criminal complaint.

As investigators continued to question Bragg, he said, "there's enough stuff on that computer" and "I'm going to plead guilty," according to the complaint. He refused to answer additional questions without an attorney.

Authorities said they found at least 18 files of apparent child pornography depicting indecent contact on Bragg's devices. Additionally, the two files shared online were found on his computer -- a "family" laptop Bragg shared with his wife and three children.

Bragg is charged with 31 felony counts related to child pornography. He was taken to the Franklin County Jail and denied bail, according to online court records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 30.