JIM THORPE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an eastern Pennsylvania borough council member has died of complications stemming from injuries in a house fire that killed his wife almost a year ago.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office said Saturday that 61-year-old Thomas Highland was pronounced dead Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. The death was ruled accidental and attributed to complications from inhalation injuries in the fire.

The coroner’s office is investigating along with the Jim Thorpe police and fire departments and a state police fire marshal.

The fire was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. on May 30 in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County.

Highland’s wife, Lynn was pronounced dead at the scene.