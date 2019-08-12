Cosby lawyers ask appeals court to toss #MeToo conviction

FILE – In this Sept. 25, 2018, file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown Pa. Imprisoned actor Bill Cosby has dropped his countersuit against seven women who had accused him of sexually assaulting them. Court papers filed Friday, May 31, 2019 show the four-year defamation case in Massachusetts is now over. Cosby’s insurer had settled with the women lin April 2019 for an undisclosed sum. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The 82-year-old actor was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era, and is serving a three-to 10-year prison term

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania appeals court questioned why Bill Cosby’s legal team never got a supposed non-prosecution agreement in writing as his latest lawyers fought Monday to have his sexual assault conviction overturned.

The 82-year-old actor was not in court Monday as his lawyers attacked the trial judge’s decision to send Cosby to trial and to let five other accusers testify.

The three-judge Superior Court panel asked why Cosby’s lawyers never got the supposed agreement in writing or approved by a judge in 2005. He was arrested by another prosecutor a decade later after dozens of other accusers came forward.

Cosby was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era. He is serving a three-to 10-year prison term.

The court typically takes several months to rule.