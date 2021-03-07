Coroner: Vehicle in Pennsylvania crashes into tree, killing 3, injuring 1

The Lehigh County coroner’s office says the crash occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Upper Saucon Township

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — Officials say a vehicle left the road and slammed into a tree in eastern Pennsylvania, killing three people and injuring one.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office says the crash occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Upper Saucon Township.

The coroner’s office says two males and a female were pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later.

Their identities haven’t been released. Autopsies are planned Monday.

The crash is under investigation by township police and the county district attorney’s office as well as the coroner’s office.