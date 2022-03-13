ALVERTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man operating a snowblower was struck and killed by a pickup truck in western Pennsylvania over the weekend.

The Westmoreland County coroner’s office said the pickup failed to negotiate a left curve on an East Huntingdon Township road at about 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said the truck went to the west side of the street and struck 49-year-old Brian Hyde, who was operating a snowblower.

He was taken to the Excela Frick emergency department, where he was pronounced dead. The coroner’s office said an autopsy is planned and a ruling on the cause and manner of death is pending.