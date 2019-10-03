Coroner on scene at Beaver Co. deadly crash

The first call came in as a car striking a tree with someone trapped inside

BEAVER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Pennsylania were busy this morning investigating a crash.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. near Route 168 and Centennial Avenue in Big Beaver Borough. This is near the Lawrence County line.

This is a one-car accident. The first call came in as a car striking a tree with someone trapped inside.

When our First News crew arrived, we were kept away from the scene as police investigated. The coroner arrived on the scene of this accident about an hour later.

Authorities have not released any information on the person killed.

Stick with us as we deliver you news as it’s released.